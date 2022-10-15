Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 376,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

