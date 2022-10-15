CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 287,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get CI&T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in CI&T by 669.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.