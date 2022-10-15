Citigroup Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target to $72.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SON. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

