City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $404.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $5,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

