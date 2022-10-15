Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Cap of $115.43 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $115.43 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

