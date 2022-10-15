Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.14.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.