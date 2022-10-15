Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

