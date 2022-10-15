ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

