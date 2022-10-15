Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

GLO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

