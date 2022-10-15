Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Tops $119.30 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $119.30 million and $13.29 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

