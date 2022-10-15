Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $107.40 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27371767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

