CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £38,640 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Lennart Sten acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22).
CLS Price Performance
CLS stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.61) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.92. The company has a market cap of £529.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.68.
CLS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Featured Stories
