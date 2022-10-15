CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

