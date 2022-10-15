Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,001,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

