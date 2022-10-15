Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,060. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.