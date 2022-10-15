CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.36 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $76.36 million and $160,950.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for $15.27 or 0.00079872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

