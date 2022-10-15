Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,957. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

