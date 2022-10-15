Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

CMA opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. Comerica has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.