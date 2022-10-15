Comparing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -9.58% -97.06% -32.74% Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.25 -$81.07 million ($0.28) -2.72 Boxed $177.27 million 0.29 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Boxed has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 513.01%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

Boxed beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.