Compound Dai One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.79 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $556.08 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.05 or 0.27508083 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

