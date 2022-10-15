Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

AJG stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

