Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $921,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.