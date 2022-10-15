Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $64.31 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

