Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 928 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 499,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.