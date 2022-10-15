Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 62,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,484. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.9% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

