Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Constellium Price Performance
CSTM stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
