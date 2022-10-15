Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,077,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 877,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 713,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

