ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.30. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

