Contrasting Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 9.81% 1.26% 0.65% DiamondRock Hospitality 6.82% 3.76% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 4 2 0 2.14

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.31%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 4.14 $23.55 million $0.34 37.56 DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.03 -$194.58 million $0.22 37.00

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 211.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.