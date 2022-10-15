Contrasting American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.93 $473.99 million $11.82 3.31 Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

Profitability

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 61.05% 8.22% 0.59% Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A -8.93% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Equity Investment Life and Delwinds Insurance Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 5 4 0 2.44 Delwinds Insurance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Delwinds Insurance Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

