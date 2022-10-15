Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 31.97% 14.28% 1.27% Old Second Bancorp 12.48% 11.69% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.36 $76.87 million $4.30 11.17 Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.34 $20.04 million $0.57 24.67

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.