Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

