Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CPS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

