Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Cooper-Standard Stock Down 0.3 %
CPS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.49.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
Featured Stories
