Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.65. 10,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.25 million, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.