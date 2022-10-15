Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

