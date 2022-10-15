Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 141,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.