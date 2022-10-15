Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Costamare Stock Performance
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 141,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
See Also
