Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 242.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 49,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,763. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

