Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,210,000 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 3.1 %

CS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 15,025,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,644. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 884,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 664,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 406,234 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

