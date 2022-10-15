Credit Suisse Group Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $61.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

