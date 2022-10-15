Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.24. Cricut shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays dropped their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

