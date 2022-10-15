Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $25.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

