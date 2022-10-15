Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.