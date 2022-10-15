Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

