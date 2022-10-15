Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,910 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

