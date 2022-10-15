Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 91,574 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,574 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.