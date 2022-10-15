Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 988 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

