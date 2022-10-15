Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. 2,450,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

