Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 992,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

