Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 166,222 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,222 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.