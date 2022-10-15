Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Prologis Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,859. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

