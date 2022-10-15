Crypterium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $741,375.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $741,375.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,985 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

