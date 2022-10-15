Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 2,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAOOU. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,547,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 913.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

